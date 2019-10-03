Margaret “Maggie” Ann Corll, Columbiana, Ohio – Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Maggie” Ann (Cunning) Corll, of Columbiana, passed away Friday morning, September 6, 2019 at Windsor House in Canfield following a lengthy illness. She was 89.

Born in Canfield, November 15, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd Cunning and Sylvia Schaeffer Cunning Bieber and Raymond Bieber.

A lifetime resident of the area, Maggie was a member of the Canfield High School Class of 1947.

She worked at Farmers Bank before becoming a full time house wife and mother.

She was a member of the Canfield United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir.

Maggie married Raymond E. Corll, Jr. on March, 21 1953 and together they worked on their family farm with their two sons, Jack and Jeff.

She enjoyed gardening, putting puzzles together, was known for her table settings and sense of style. Maggie’s passion was cooking. There was never a time when there was not a baked good in her house and fresh ice tea, waiting for friends and family to enjoy on the porch swing.

She is survived by two sons, Jack (Sarah) Corll and Jeffrey (Pamela) Corll both of Columbiana and five grandchildren, Jack (Nicole) Corll, Nicole (Rich) Witmer, Benjamin (Stacy) Corll, Adam (Deanna) Corll, Emily (Jeffrey) Dale. She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren, Jack Tyler, Eva, Lily, Cyrus, Casen, Coral, Maggie Jean, Trenton, Emmaline and Paisley. Maggie is also survived by Verna Bowman, who she considered her sister and best friend; as well as, stepbrother, Howard (Sandy) Bieber and niece and nephew, Debb Corll and Jim (Cindy) Corll.

In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband of 54 years, Raymond E. Corll, Jr. on June 11, 2007.

Friends may visit Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, with funeral to follow with Rev. Vernon Shepard officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to All Caring Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Suite B-101, Canfield, OH 44406.