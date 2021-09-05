Margaret Mae Garrett, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Margie” Mae Garrett, 78, of Struthers, passed away early Saturday morning, September 4, 2021 at St. Elizabeth in Youngstown.



Born June 16, 1943 in Hubbard, Ohio, Margie was the daughter of Joseph and Alice Malkin Magyarosi.



Margie was a 1961 graduate of Hubbard High School.

She was a beautician and enjoyed spending time chatting with whoever was in her chair.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. Margie loved her flower garden especially her roses but her greatest joy was caring and loving unconditionally, for her family and friends.



She is survived by her husband, Jack E. Garret, whom she married April 9, 1980. They had five children, Elizabeth (Jim) Huffman, Joseph Avry, Sharon (Mark) McCosby, Jay (Tanya) Garrett and Pamela Garrett; 11 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. She is also survived by her brothers, Joseph, Robert (Michelle) and Michael (Angela) Magyarosi.



Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, James.



Per Margie’s wishes, a future gathering will be held with family.

