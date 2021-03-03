Margaret M. Germanowski, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret M. Germanowski, 80, died Friday morning, February 26, 2021 at her residence, due to complications from her year long battle with cancer.

She was born March 22, 1940 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Ron and Joann. Margaret was a 1958 graduate of Westinghouse High School. She then received a degree from the Robert Morris College, School of Business.

Margaret was a credit specialist/administrator for GMAC for 25 years, retiring in 1998. Prior to her retiring, Margaret was offered a supervisor position with GMAC but declined their offer to spend more time with her family.

Margaret enjoyed being with her family, especially her granddaughter, Leigha. She was fundamentally a self-taught person. Margaret was an avid baker and chef and was also an expert Bridge player.

Margaret’s husband, Dennis J. Germanowski whom she married June 20, 1964, died September 23, 1993.

She is survived by her sons, Dennis J. (Cathy) Germanowski of Efland, North Carolina and Sean J. (Valerie) Germanowski of Boardman; her youngest sister Barbara and her granddaughter, Leigha Germanowski.

Besides her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by her brothers, Ronald, Jr. and James and her sister, Jackie.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a Memorial Service will be held at a future date.

Memorial contributions in Margaret’s name may be given to MVI Hospice, 2350 E. State St. Suite H, Salem, OH 44460 or to Angel’s for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Rd., Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Anstrom Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of Margaret M. Germanowski please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.