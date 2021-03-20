Margaret Lois Blascak, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Lois (Peggy) Blascak, age 91, passed away Friday morning, March 19, 2021 at University Hospital in Cleveland.

Margaret was born August 2, 1929 in Girard to the late Paul Thomas and Marian Rita (O’Neil) Kope.

She was a 1947 graduate of South High School in Youngstown.

She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker, Margaret also worked for 17 years at the Trumbull County Recorder’s Office as a title clerk. She will be remembered as an accomplished baker.

Margaret was a founding member of the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Vienna.

Besides her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Stanley Blascak, Jr.; her sisters, Mary Alice Sheridan and Dorothy MacClain; her son, Michael Edward Blascak and a granddaughter, Courtney Blascak.

Margaret is survived by her children, Joseph S. (Deborah Kay) Blascak III, John Paul (Elizabeth) Blascak and Maryann Blascak Bauer; her 23 grandchildren, Joseph IV, Rebecca, Theresa, Richard, Jennifer, Victoria, Jimmy, Nicholas, Stephen, Monica, John, Jr., Justin, Jeremy, Anthony, John, Margaret, Anne, William, Matthew, Benjamin, Mary Cecelia and Philomena; 22 great-grandchildren and her sisters, Regina DeMass and Helen (Martin) Bornemiss and nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Lane Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, 6923 Warren Sharon Road,Brookfield.

A Requiem Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at The Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 291 Scoville Drive, Vienna, where the family will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Interment in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Social distancing and Masks will be requested and required.

Social distancing and Masks will be requested and required.

