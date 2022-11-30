CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret LaBelle (Wiant) Lesch Wurster, 104, of Canfield, Ohio, died peacefully on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Austintown Health Care Center amongst family, friends, nurses and aides. She recently celebrated her 104th birthday with family and friends. She was thrilled to meet her great-grandchildren.

Margaret was born on November 16, 1918, in Goodyear Heights, Akron, Ohio, the second daughter of the late General Abram and Elizabeth (Lilly) Wiant. Raised in Akron, her combined family of six siblings, adopted a farming family lifestyle which carried them through the Great Depression and two world wars.

A 1937 graduate of Greensburg High School, she moved to the Youngstown industrial area where she found work, beginning her career at the Mr. Wheeler Restaurant in Youngstown, Ohio.

She met and married her husband, John Lesch, Sr. in 1939. They bought a home in 1945 and began their family in Canfield. Her husband John, was a manager with Kroger Stores. Together they worked hard, prospered and found strength to start a new business, Westview Family Restaurant (Route 46 and Herbert Road, Canfield), during the turnpike construction years.

After John passed away in 1970, Margaret became a restaurant manager and worked at Valley Pontiac in accounting and bookkeeping. Upon her retirement and in collaboration with her sister in law, Patty Driscol Wiant, she expanded her skills in arts and crafts, published sewing pattern books, ceramics and genealogy, using her new found computer skills. She found a hidden talent in oil painting.

She was a lifelong, active member of the Canfield Christian Church, Canfield, Ohio until her passing and was busy with volunteer work and taking care of her grandchildren.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Janet Lesch-Webb and her husband, Cal, of Manlius, New York and her son, John Lesch, Jr. and his wife, Sally (Hinerman), of Austintown, Ohio. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Linda Lesch-Leger (Mark) of Austintown, Ohio, Elizabeth (Lesch) Zarbaugh (Chris) of Michigan, Calvin A. Webb (Karen) of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, Lise’ J. (Webb) Hodinger of Manlius, New York and Ericka L. Webb of Watertown, Massachusetts; nine great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lily Stewart (Carl) and Geraldine Wiant and brothers, Russell Wiant (Anne), Roy Wiant (Ann) and General Wiant, Jr. (Patricia). She was also preceded in death by her second husband, Norm Wurster, whom she was married from 1975 until his passing in 1997. She was also predeceased by her high school and lifelong friend, Betty (Spiegel) Horton. Thanks to Betty’s daughter, Sharon, for reuniting with her in her final days.

Friends and family may call to visit on Sunday, December 4, from 12:00 – 12:45 p.m., with a celebration of life service to follow at 1:00 p.m. , at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel. Music, singing and clapping may be required as this is truly a celebration to recognize the life and passing of Margaret (Peggy) Wiant Lesch Wurster.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Canfield Christian Church, Canfield, Ohio.

