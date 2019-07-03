Margaret L. Smith, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services celebrating the life of Margaret L. Smith, 87, will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Margaret passed away Tuesday evening, July 2, 2019, at her home.

She was born June 24, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of George and Gertrude (Steiner) Maley.

Margaret was a 1950 graduate of South High School and had worked as a bus driver and a bus aid with the Austintown School System for 38 years, retiring in 1997.

Margaret’s hobbies included crafting, crocheting and ceramics. She was a wrestling enthusiast and was honored by the Austintown Schools’ wrestling program. Most of all, Margaret loved spending time with her family and attending all of the grandchildren’s events.

She leaves her husband, William Smith, whom she married November 18, 1952; their six children, Bill (Sue) Smith of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Kim (Randy) Obenauf of Poland, Tim (Jennifer) Smith of Boardman, Mark (Debbie) Smith of Hobe Sound, Florida, Sam Smith of Conway, South Carolina and John (Kim) Smith of Deltona, Florida; as well as, 18 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by five sisters and her grandson, William Smith.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 12:00 Noon, on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

The family would like to thank the staff at Ohio Living Hospice, Kim Obenauf, T.J. and Shelli Brewster, for their loving care of Margaret during her illness.

To send flowers to the family of Margaret L. Smith, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 4 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX.