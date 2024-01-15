NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 18, 2024, for Margaret L. Matovich, 79, who passed away on Saturday, January 13, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Margaret was born on October 21, 1944, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Jesse and Ann Mary (Galkus) Boughner.

She was a 1963 graduate of East High School.

Margaret was a homemaker, who enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting, crocheting and filling in with her card club when needed. She was a nurturing and caring mother, especially to her son Michael’s special needs. In later years she enjoyed watching television, playing cards on her iPad, daily Facetime calls to her daughter and grandchildren who live in Wales, United Kingdom, and was a die-hard Cleveland Browns fan. .

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter Michelle (Stephen) Griffiths; grandchildren Gwyn and Carys Griffiths; her nephew, Jesse, who looked to her as a second mother; and many other nieces and nephews. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; son Michael J. Matovich; sisters Patricia Collins and Cathy Curry; and brothers Jesse, Robert, Richard and Jimmy Boughner.

Family and friends will be received at Lane Funeral Homes Austintown Chapel, on Thursday, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., prior to the service.

Michelle would like to extend a special thank you to those family, friends and caregivers who have supported and cared for her mom in recent years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to Fairhaven in Margaret’s honor.

