Margaret L. Kolan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret L. Kolan, beloved wife and mother, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the age of 89.



Margaret (“Peg”) was born on June 19, 1930 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to John and Gladys (Engel) Licek.

On June 6, 1955, she married Edward S. Kolan who preceded her death.

She is survived by her four children, Lorraine, David (Mary), Thomas (Diane) and James (Nana); beloved brother, William Licek; sisters-in-law, Pat Licek and Marlene Kolanko;, six grandsons, Michael (Elizabeth) and Daniel, Christopher (Jessica) and Justin (Valerie), Xavier and Benedict; granddaughter, Chynne Xi’an; two great-grandsons, Lucas and Levi and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, John and Robert and her sister, Lisa (Sis) Donatelli.



Peg was passionately devoted to her family, friends, and church. Her strong faith fueled her love for her husband and children, whose needs she humbly put before her own. Her generosity of spirit was evidenced in her friendships and in her volunteer work for St. Winifred’s Christian Mother’s Association. She loved her home, was a great cook and took pride in her daily family meals. She had a quick wit, enjoyed making people laugh and never missed an opportunity to dance the jitterbug with her Ed.



Friends may call on Friday, June 5 from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at St. Maron’s Catholic Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road in Youngstown, Ohio, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. The Committal Service will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in McMurray, Pennsylvania at 1:00 p.m.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to acknowledge her friend, Rita Madak and her caregivers at Brookdale Austintown and Asbury Villas.

Donations may be made to St. Paul of the Cross, 400 Hoodridge Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15324.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

