Margaret June Jones, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret June Jones, age 86, passed away on Friday, May 2, 2020.

Maggy was the fifth child of Charles Edward and Clara (Hartzell) Noble of Berlin Center, Ohio.

Growing up, she loved riding ponies and tormenting her older brothers and sister.

She attended Berlin Elementary and High School, where she excelled in spelling and English. Following graduation she attended nursing school in Youngstown.



While working as an RN at the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, she met and married Donald Jones, an engineer at Sandia National Laboratories. They were married in 1963 and lived in Albuquerque until they retired and moved to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico in 1989. Upon Donald’s death in 2007, Maggy moved back to Ohio to be near family and friends.



She enjoyed needlepoint, music, photography and gambling trips to Laughlin, Nevada.



Margaret was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Noble, Richard Noble and Wilbur Noble and her sister, Evelyn Obenauf.



She is survived by 19 nieces and nephews who knew her as Aunt Cuckoo.



Cremation has taken place and private services will be held for the immediate family.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

