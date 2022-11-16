AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret “Peg” J. Moherman, 93, passed away Monday, November 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

She was born October 22, 1929 in Youngstown, a daughter of Charles F. McCreay, Sr. and Ena (Thompson) McCreay Nolan.

Peg was a homemaker and a teacher’s aide with the Austintown School System for 15 years, retiring in 1995.

Peg was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, where she and her husband volunteered with the food distribution program.

She was also a member of the Youngstown Saxon Club, Branch No. 22, the Austintown Eagles, Aerie No. 3298 and the Miriam Chapter No. 278 Order of Eastern Star.

Peg loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and her husband Bob enjoyed traveling together and were volunteers with Hospice and various senior groups. Peg loved to play Bingo and enjoyed baking, cooking and crafting.

Peg’s husband of 64 years, Robert “Bob” W. Moherman, whom she married August 2, 1952, died April 15, 2017.

She is survived by her children, Cheryl Moherman, Lori (John) Bouman and Susan Stanley; her seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Mary Ellen Flaherty and Arlene Morris and her brothers, John McCreay and Arthur Nolan.

Besides her parents and husband, Peg was preceded in death by her son, Robert W. “Bob” Moherman, Jr. and her brother, Charles “Junior” F. McCreay, Jr.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 18 at Zion Lutheran Church, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Zion Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.