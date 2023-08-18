YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Hollander was born on Thursday, August 13, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio and departed her earthly life on August 10, 2023.

Margaret had a large family, being one of seven children born to John and Mary Gertrude (McCrea) Hollander.

Her family consisted of sisters; Joanne (Semon), Helen, Mary Catherine (DiFabio), Beverly-Jean and brothers Patrick and Harry along with a multitude of nieces and nephews. Ms. Hollander attended Kirkmere School and went on to graduate from Leonard Kirtz School. Margaret lived with her mom and her niece before moving to REM Ohio, but eventually made her home at Gateways to Better Living, Inc.

Margaret was well loved within our agency due to her sassy personality. The best way to describe Margaret is a sour patch kid (first sour then sweet). She loved nothing more than playful banter with staff and other peers. We will always cherish the moments when she would use her common catchphrases of, “sorry momma” or, “I love you, though”.

Margaret loved bowling and watching Family Feud. She would often blurt out random answers any time it was on the television. She often talked about her mom and grandma and often mentioned taking a trip to California. Margaret is already missed by her Gateways family, and we will continue to cherish the fond, personal memories we each have of her.

A Memorial Service, officiated by Pastor Joel Theis, will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel at 10:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air August 20 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.