AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Helen Rossell, 98, formerly of Austintown, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana.

She was born October 26, 1924 in Knoxville, Tennessee, to Orbin and Rosa Harkleroad.

Margaret was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School.

She was a salesclerk at the Sears, Strouss in Austintown and later worked at Little Lassie’s Daycare.

She was a member of Eastern Star.

She enjoyed boating, baking, she was outgoing and never met a stranger.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Carol Kleshock and John (Debbie) Rossell; her daughter-in-law, Valerie Rossell; seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter J. Rossell; her son, Robert Rossell; granddaughter, Penny Rossell and her brothers, Ottis and Calvin Harkleroad.

Private services were held and Margaret was laid to rest beside her husband at North Jackson Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Margaret, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.