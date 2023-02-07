WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret H. Brocken a respected Trumbull County educator passed away Saturday morning February 4, 2023 at age 101.

Margaret was born in Millvale, Pennsylvania to Robert and Margaret Hoffman.

She was a 1939 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in Education from the Youngstown University in 1960. She had been initiated into Kappa Delta Pi, an honor society in education, in April of 1960 for her academic achievements.

She started teaching at Fowler Township Schools. She was the Librarian at McDonald High School from which she retired in 1986.

She was a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church for more than 70 years. We are grateful to Rev. David Black for his many visits to pray with Margaret over the last few years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years; Norbert G. Brocken, Sr. and is survived by her son Gerrie, grandchildren [Lisa Cino, Eric Brocken and Aaron Brocken (Chris Chamberlin)], her sister Doris Brocken, niece Peggy Peters, and nephew Bob (Sally) Brocken. Peggy and Margaret’s dear friends Jeannette Domitrovich, Mary Domitrovich and William Bower worked tirelessly for her final years to provide care and support.

Drs. Khanh and Pei Dang with daughters Allyson and Amanda became her adopted family. Khanh came to the USA as a Vietnamese refugee in 1980. He said, “Margaret became the American grandma to my family. She dedicated herself to helping, educating and coaching me throughout my school life. When my family moved to Texas, she took me in while I attended college and med school. I’ll be grateful to her forever.”

Family and friends may visit from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on February 10, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Home’s Robert-Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren and from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday February 11, 2023 with funeral services to follow at 1:00 p.m.. Burial will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Calvary Presbyterian Church at 119 Laird Ave. NE, Warren, OH 44483.

