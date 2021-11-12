Margaret Elizabeth Barbour Orr Brown, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Elizabeth Barbour Orr Brown, age 73, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021 at her residence in the presence of her family.



Margaret was born November 23, 1947 in Meadowbrook, West Virginia to the late Arden Ray and Mary Ethel (Seaward) Barbour.

She graduated from Scottsdale High School in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Margaret worked for General Electric for many years.



Margaret liked to sew, crochet and quilt. She relished spending time with her family and friends. Margaret also enjoyed her monthly luncheons with the GE Ladies.



Besides her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. “Mike” Brown; her adoptive parents, John D. and Martha Orr; her sister, Bea Carpenter and her brother, David Orr.



Margaret is survived by her daughter, Mindy (Mike) Mongillo; her granddaughters, Samantha and Leena Mongillo; her sisters, Mary Hulick and Jean Talkington and her brothers, Walter Barber and John Dale Orr, Jr.



A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 24 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren.

Interment in Meadowbrook Memorial Park in Champion.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 14 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.