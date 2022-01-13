NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lakes, St. James Parish for Margaret Elaine Martin, 86, of North Jackson.

Elaine passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, January 12, 2002, at her home.

She was born October 27, 1935, in Youngstown the daughter of the late John James and Mary Doris (Malone) Martin.

She attended St. Ann’s grade school in Briar Hill, graduated from Ursuline High School, class of 1953 and received her undergraduate degree from Youngstown College. Elaine went on to receive her Graduate Degree in Social Work from Loyola University in Chicago.

She was a social worker in the Diocese of Youngstown with Catholic Charities. She served as the director of the Ravenna, Warren and Ashtabula Catholic Service League Office. Elaine continued her work and retired as a medical social worker at St. Elizabeth Hospital. After her retirement, Elaine ran her own adoption agency. She was also an adjunct professor at Youngstown State University in Sociology for several years and served on the board of Kids Greave Too.

Elaine leaves five sisters, Sr. Mary Peter Martin, Daughters of St. Paul, Boston, Massachusetts, Ellen Patricia Martin of Canfield, Regina (Everett) Spell of South Carolina, Rita (Donald) Knauf of Canfield and Kelly Hardinger of North Jackson; brother-in-law, Robert Osthoff of Berlin Center and sister-in-law, Cynthia Martin of Austintown, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by four brothers, John K., William, Timothy and Vincent Martin and five sisters, Evelyn Hilden, Coletta Hutchins, Theresa Osthoff, Ila Jean Martin and Frances Martin.

Friends may call Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. James Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. For everyone’s protection masks are suggested for calling hours and services.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made to Kids Greave Too, in Elaine’s memory.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of Margaret Elaine Martin please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.