Margaret Eckels, North Jackson, Ohio – Obituary

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday August 19, 2019, at Our Lady of Lebanon Shrine in North Jackson for Margaret Eckels who died Monday, August 12, 2019 at her residence.

Margaret was born September 3, 1938 in Johnstown Pennsylvania the daughter of Joseph Hayden and Margaret (Byland) Sherry.

Margaret was a member of Our Lady Of Lebanon Shrine and Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in North Jackson. She was very active in both parishes helping with dinners.

She is survived by her children; Jake (Patty) Eckels of North Jackson, Kathryn Ann Beatty of North Jackson, Jacqueline (Ray) Budrevich of Niles , Rebecca Lynn (Kevin) Hood of North Jackson, grandchildren David Alexander Beatty and Brittney Lindsey Beatty. Margaret is also survived by her sister Mary Gallo of Nicktown Pennsylvania and brother Paul Sherry of Clymer Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her husband William whom she married October 31, 1964, who died October 6, 2013 her parents and brother John Sherry.

The Eckels family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Shrine in Margaret’s memory.To send flowers to the family of Margaret Ann Eckels, please visit Tribute Store.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.