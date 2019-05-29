Margaret E. Turner Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Avenue, Boardman for Margaret E. Turner, 100 of Copeland Oaks who passed away Wednesday, May 28, 2019 at Salem Hospital.

Margaret was born September 7, 1918 in Mansfield, Ohio, a daughter of the late Gaylord and Gretchen Heck and moved with her family to Youngstown when she was six years old.

Margaret taught four years at Youngstown Business School.

She was a member of the Downtown Youngstown Kiwaniqueens, Poland Garden Club, a former member of Christ Presbyterian Church and was throughout a loving devoted mother and wife.

Margaret leaves to cherish her memory, her two sons and daughters-in-law, John and Sally of North Carolina and Paul and Susan of Kentucky, along with five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and many other dear friends and relatives.

Besides her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Turner, whom she married March 6, 1943 and died April 3, 1987; a brother, James and sister-in-law, Martha.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Copeland Life Care Foundation at Copeland Oaks, 715 South Johnson Road, Sebring, OH 44672.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

