CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness, the Callahan family announces the passing of Margaret D. Callahan, 86, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She died unexpectedly in her home in Champion on March 12, 2023.

Margaret was born on June 18, 1937 to Charles and Dorothy Davis in Mesopotamia, Ohio. She grew up in Mineral Ridge before moving to Warren.

Margaret married the love of her life, Richard Callahan on April 20, 1957. They were happily married for 66 years.

She was employed at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Pierless Electric and Packard Electric before she quit working to raise her children. After the nest was empty, she returned to work for a few years at Stambaugh’s.

Margaret enjoyed traveling with her family. She visited most of the United States and cruised the Caribbean. Margaret had many hobbies including reading, sewing and crocheting but her true passion was gardening. She loved showing off her flowers. Family was very important to her and she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great granddaughter.

Margaret is survived by her loving husband Richard Callahan; children, Michael (Kathy) Callahan of Champion and Susan (Tim) Cook of Howland; grandchildren: Katie (Jonathan) McGrath, Eric (Samantha) Callahan, Matthew (Alexis) Callahan, and Sam Cook; Great granddaughter: Niamh McGrath. And a brother Edward Goodhart.

She is proceeded in death by her parents and her brothers Charles and Calvin (Ted).

A private memorial service and burial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

