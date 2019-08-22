Margaret Ann “Peg” Dawson, Howland Township, Ohio – Obituary

HOWLAND, TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Ann “Peg” Dawson, 85 of Howland Township, died Monday afternoon, August 19, 2019, at her home in Howland Glen Senior Apartments in Howland.

She was born December 9, 1933 in Warren, the daughter of the late Henry G. and Grace Edna Earhart Johnson. She had been a lifetime Howland-Warren area resident.



Peg was a 1951 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School. She took a correspondence course through Blue Star LPN Nursing program. She worked for Dr. Pokabla, Gillettes Country Place and Warren General Hospital many years ago as a nursing secretary. She last worked for Bankers Life and Casualty as a secretary for over 8 years.



Peg was a longtime member of Central Christian Church, where she had served as secretary many years ago. She had been a girl scout leader in Howland when her daughters were in scouts.



She is survived by three daughters, Sandra Jo (Roger) Sumpter, Sr of Warren, Diana Lynn Richards of Newton Falls and Donna Jean (Fred) Moree of Bradenton, Florida.; 8 grandchildren, Roger Sumpter Jr., Bryan (Caitlin) Sumpter and Michelle Sumpter (Greg); Kylie (Derik) Mullins, Jenna (Dennis) Wright and Devon, Hannah and Morgan Moree; 9 great grandchildren, Emily, Greg, Alyssa, Leah, Aiden, Emersyn, Owen, Teddy and Dominic; two sisters, Ruth Pfaff of Kinsman and Donna J. (Gary) Lewis of Warren; three brothers, Richard A. (Joanne) Johnson of Dayton, Arretas “Bud” (Toby) Johnson of Southington and William Johnson of San Diego and a sister-in-law, Sherril Nyako Johnson of Sanford, Florida.



Besides by her parents, three brothers, Edward, John and Harold “Hal” Johnson and one nephew, Bill Johnson have all preceded her in death.



The family expresses their heartfelt thanks to Southern Care Hospice, especially to her nurse, Jason and her aide, Della for the compassionate and loving care shown to Peg.



Per Peg’s wishes, cremation will be held and there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.



