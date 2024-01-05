NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret A. Schisler (nee Missik) left this world on the evening of Sunday, December 17, 2023 at the age of 82.

Born November 7, 1941, she was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Caroline Missik (Toth); her stepfather, Paul McKnight and her brother, Robert E. Missik.

Marge was an outstanding student and after graduating from Western Reserve High School, would have succeeded in any career she chose. She held several secretarial and administrative assistant positions through her working years at Lordstown High School and Youngstown State University.

The main focus of her time and attention was on being a wife and mother, a role that was her top priority throughout her life. After meeting over a flat tire (his, not hers), she married Harold “Ike” Schisler on August 6, 1960. Over their 63 years together, they built several homes in North Jackson and had many adventures with their Dune Buggy Club, traveling the Midwest in their (allegedly) street-legal ride. She also embraced the dual role of Best Friend/Extraordinary Mom, somehow always knowing which was needed at the right time.

Marge was known to her friends as an avid gardener, talented baker, animal lover, church lady and friend. She had a quick wit, a withering stare and a huge heart.

She is survived by her husband, “Ike” and her daughter, Stephanie Thompson (John Reeks). She also leaves her sister-in-law, Eugenia Missik; niece, Monica Moran (Dominic Mendiola); great-nephew, Michael Moran; great-nieces, Madeline and Maria Metzbower and many dear friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, January 10 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mineral Ridge.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to causes dear to Marge’s heart: Angels for Animals, 4750 OH-165, Canfield, OH 44406 and Hospice of the Valley, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

Very special thanks to Deb Alexander, as well as Georgia Greene and the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Valley for their unfailing kindness and support.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Marge, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 7 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.