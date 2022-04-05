AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret A. Marstellar, 85 of Austintown, died Monday afternoon, April 4, at her residence, surrounded by her family.

Margaret was born October 7, 1936 in Hubbard, a daughter of the late Fred and Julia (Demyen) Pauschert.

She graduated from East High School in 1954.

Margaret was able to combine her love of traveling into a career. She was a self employed travel agent for 12 years and for seven years for Scenic Airlines in Las Vegas, where she had lived from 1990-2004.

Margaret enjoyed crafts and had taught ceramic classes. She also looked forward to tending to her garden and watching her flowers bloom.

Margaret leaves her husband, John H. “Jack” Marstellar, whom she married June 28, 1975; her children, Hugh Devins of Mineral Ridge, Donna (Dale) Marstellar of Austintown, Michael (Monica) Marstellar of Tucson, Arizona, Jack (Nancy) Marstellar of Warren and Keith (Pam) Marstellar of Austintown; 14 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Betty Conti of Boardman.

The family would like to give a special thanks to her caregiver, Tiffany Strohmeyer, a granddaughter for her love and care given to Margaret.

Private services will be held for the family.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

