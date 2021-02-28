Margaret A. Galbraith, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret A. Galbraith, 74, passed away Tuesday morning, February 23, 2021 at her home.

Margaret was born on March 16, 1947 in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Daniel and Marion Antis.

She was a 1965 graduate of Wilkinsburg High School.

She enjoyed crafting and sewing but most of all loved being a grandma.

Margaret will be deeply missed by her loving daughters, Heather (David) Moore and Rebecca Scalise; grandchildren, James, Elizabeth, Sarah, Anna, Billy and Danny and sister, Susan Krivi.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to the pandemic, there are no services at this time.

Cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Fairhaven Foundation, 45 North Road, Niles, OH 44446, attention Ryan McNaughton or by visiting www.tcbdd.com.

