Margaret A. Crouch, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret A. Crouch of Royal Oak, Michigan, at age 94, went home to live with Jesus on August 28, 2021, in Boardman, Ohio.

Margaret was born to Noel G. and Esther E. Lawson, on April 5, 1927, in Highland Park Michigan.

Early childhood had its challenges with her birth mother, dying from TB. Through the depression years, Margaret lived with families in South Fulton, Tennessee, Bay City, Michigan and in St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada.

Step-mother, Lavern was a wonderfully nurturing mother and loved Mom dearly.

In Highland Park Michigan, Margaret met her husband, Donald, when they were 10. During their teen years they became sweethearts and their love continued to grow. They became engaged on December 3, 1945 and married September 11, 1948. Margaret and Don and went on to have three children, Noelle, Paul and Adam. In 1951, they moved from Highland Park to Royal Oak. In 1956, they built a new home where the family happily resided for the next 65 years. Early parenting years were steeped in PTA, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and camping throughout Michigan. Margaret and Donald became Michigan State fans with the college years of Adam.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother and wife, Margaret also loved gardening and flower arranging.

Mom was a member of Ikebana International, Detroit Chapter 85. She was also a master quilter and member of Great Lakes Heritage Quilters, Cameo Quilt Guild and Quilt Guild of Metro Detroit.

She enjoyed the outdoors, particularly fishing. Margaret loved card games and especially a great game of Monopoly.

Margaret was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church for many years.

Margaret was able to enjoy her last four years living in Canfield enjoying her family and grandchildren.

Margaret joins her husband Donald, who passed away in 2003.

She is survived by daughter, Noelle Dragun and sons, Paul Crouch and Dr. Adam Crouch; grandchildren are Angela, Amy, Nathan, Heather, Benjamin, Emily, Sarah and Bethany; she was also blessed with four great-grandchildren, Owen, Gaven, Kiera and Little Margaret, born two days before Mom’s passing.

A very special thank you to all the nursing staff at Mercy Hospital Boardman 4 South, including Dr. Hric. Deepest heartfelt thank you to Nurse Tara who tenderly comforted the family through the last hours of Margaret’s life.

In keeping with Mrs. Crouch’s wishes, a private family service has been arranged. Thank you for keeping the Crouch family in your thoughts and prayers at this time.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.