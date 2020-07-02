Marcia Kathleen “Kathy” Miller, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia Kathleen Miller “Kathy”, 79, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Hospice House in Poland.

Kathy was born on December 23, 1940 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ira and Georgia McKinnon.

In her younger years she showed horses. She was a 1958 graduate of Cortland High School and was a freelance bookkeeper from 1958 until she retired in 2007. She was actively involved with keeping class reunions together for Cortland and Bazetta graduates.

She was a member of Cortland Christian Church. She was a three-time cancer survivor and team member for the Christian Friends Relay for Life for several years. She was known as the “popcorn ball lady” of Cortland when she would give out her famous popcorn balls on Halloween. In addition to everything she did, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother that adored her family.

Kathy will be deeply missed by her loving husband, William “Bill” Miller, whom she married on March 12, 1960; son, Matthew (Lisa) Miller; grandchildren, Alexis (Matt) Ferry and A.J. Miller and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Vesta Moore and Patty Paul.

Due to the pandemic a memorial service for Kathy will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Cortland Christian Church, 153 Grove Street Cortland, OH 44410 or Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road Youngstown, OH 44514 in her memory.

