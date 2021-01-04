Marcia E. Miller, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, December 27, 2020, at 1:09 p.m., Marcia E. Miller, 64, “went on to glory”.



Marcia was born on March 2, 1956 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Oliver and Helen (Plummer) Gilger.



She enjoyed Bible reading, poetry and good artwork. She loved people. She enjoyed listening to and playing music, especially the trumpet. She played in the Champion School Band in her youth. She also enjoyed playing some music in area churches in the past.



Marcia will be missed dearly by her two sons, Dan (Shannon) Waybright and Guy (Carrie Armstrong) Waybright; her four grandsons, Jacob, Trenton, Tyson and Anthony Waybright; her granddaughter, Mikaela Thomas; her two brothers, Bruce (Debbie) Gilger and Chris (Marge) Gilger and many other family and friends.



Besides her parents, Marcia is preceded in death by her two brothers, Denny and Gary Gilger.



Marcy loved this message: “God loves you and me. He sent his Son to die for us, to take away our sins. He just asks that we come to Him and repent, to be sorry for our sins, and to turn away from those sins. There’s freedom and hope in the Lord. There is life in His Name. You Must be Born Again. Now is the acceptable time for salvation. This very night your soul is required of you” (Luke 12:20) Please will you come – give your heart and life to the Lord.

I love you,

Marcy

