WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcia Blanche (Boyd) Allen, born July 10, 1947, passed away

peacefully in her home in Warren, Ohio on Friday, June 24, 2022.



She joins in death her parents, Garfield and Emma (Hodgson) Boyd; brother, James

Boyd and sister, Beverly (Boyd) Marsh.



Marcia leaves behind her husband, James Allen; brother, Robert Boyd; daughters, Heather (Palmer) Burkey, Melissa Palmer and Betheny (Palmer) Ruiter; sons, Ian and Nathaniel and grandchildren, Tyler, Treavor, Tanor, Tristan, KJ, Austin, Maggie, Charlotte, Lucy, Nora, Adam, Mary Clare, JD, Melody, Maelynn, Jared, Ryan, Matthew, Branden, CJ and Amanda. She was expecting her first two great-grandchildren later this year.

Marcia, a 1965 graduate of Eastlake North (Ohio) High school, spent her professional career as a bookkeeper but will be best remembered as a mother, grandmother, wife, sister and friend. She spent the majority of her days in the service and in the company of others. Whether it be sports events for her children and grandchildren, organizing social events with her friends, helping a loved one in need, or traveling miles and miles to be with her family and friends across the world, Marcia had a unique love of life and selflessness. That love was best expressed by her contagious laugh.

Marcia had a sweet and loving soul and never met someone she didn’t try to help. She was a mother to many and a friend to all. She will be sorely missed.

Marcia will be honored at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel located at 164 North High Street, Cortland, OH 44410 on Saturday, July 2, with calling hours from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and a service at 3:00 p.m.

