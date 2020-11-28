Marcelina “Marcy” Ragozzine, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcelina “Marcy” (Ares) Ragozzine, 92, of Youngstown, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Briarfield Manor in Austintown.

Born January 31, 1928, in Youngstown, Ohio, Marcy was the daughter of Raymond and Margaret (Rinaldi) Ares.

Marcy was a lifelong resident of Youngstown and Girard.

She retired in 1991 from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, after working as a Nurse’s Aide for 20 years.

Marcy enjoyed cooking and ceramics.

Marcy leaves to cherish her memory her children, Mary Louise (Fred) Anson of New York, Marguerite Guerriero of Youngstown, Janet Berger of Austintown and Louis (Marie) Guerriero of Howland; her brother, Vincent (Phyllis) Ares of Texas; her sister, Louise Ruble of Youngstown and her grandchildren, Matthew, Sarah, Jarrod and Lauren.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Anthony “Tony” whom she married in 1974 and died in 2001 and her son in law, Daniel Berger.

There will be no services.

Marcy will be interned with her husband Tony at Pineview Memorial Park.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

