Marc Alan Silvestri, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marc Alan Silvestri, 51, of Canfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Marc was born September 18, 1970 in Youngstown, Ohio. He is the son of Mario and Maryann Silvestri.

Marc was the automotive technology instructor at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center for the high school and adult education program, as well as an adjunct professor at Stark State for automotive technology. “Mr. S” was very passionate about cars, took pride in his work and deeply cared for his students and their success.

Marc was a lifelong resident of Canfield, Ohio and a 1988 Canfield High School graduate.

Marc was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed every second of the outdoors with his family and his bird dogs. He always had a smart remark or witty comment. He enjoyed spending time at his Lake Erie campsite and being on his boat on Lake Erie. He impacted the lives of many and is a very cherished and loved man. He was a dedicated member and board member of the Eastern Ohio Conservation Club.

He was a loving husband to Michelle (Donaldson) Silvestri for 33 years and a devoted father to three children, Mikayla, Mikenzie and Michael.

Marc will always be remembered by his wife, Michelle; three children, Mikayla (Jesse) Burnette, Mikenzie Silvestri (Hayes Covert) and Michael Silvestri; parents, Mario and Maryann Silvestri; his brother, Matt (Marina) Silvestri; father-in-law, Robert and the late Donna Donaldson; brother and sister-in-laws, Rob (Dawn) Donaldson, Traci (Steve) Crawford and Ryan (Shannon) Donaldson along with seven loving nieces and nephews, Casey, Cassie, RJ, Christian, Cameron, Gage and Sadie and his four legged furry family members, Sage, Jade, Molly and Cheyenne.

He was preceded into death by his maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Rosemary Wascko; paternal grandparents, Antonio and Bambina Silvestri and his mother-in-law, Donna Donaldson.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Marc Silvestri Memorial and Scholarship Fund at gofundme.com

Calling hours will be held Thursday, December 2, 2021 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St Michael’s Church in Canfield, Ohio at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021.

