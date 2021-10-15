Mannie E. Tharp, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 18 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for Mannie E. Tharp, 64 of Youngstown, who died Monday, October 11 at St. Elizabeth Health Center, Boardman.

Mannie was born March 6, 1957 in Youngstown, a son of the late Mannie and Carlene (Dickey) Tharp and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Wilson High School in 1975 and went on to work as a mechanic for Elmo Tire for many years until he retired.

Mannie loved football and was a Kansas City Chiefs fan. He enjoyed listening to music and attending concerts but most important was spending time with his family.

He leaves his wife, the former Ruth Henry, whom he married June 17, 1989; a son, John (Melanie) Thomas of Youngstown; three grandchildren, Noah, Andy and Lydia and a sister, Linda (Doug Gordon) Fero of Eldred, Pennsylvania.

Friends may call on Monday, October 18 from Noon – 1:00 p.m., until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

