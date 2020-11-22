Madelyn Kershner, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madelyn Kershner, 95, passed away quietly in her sleep on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren.

She was born in Toronto, Ohio on June 11, 1925 to Claude and Dolores Schwartz.

She was a graduate of Toronto High School and moved to the Warren area in 1944.

She worked various jobs in Warren and retired from Sears in 1975.

She was a long-time member of Calvary Presbyterian Church.

Through the years, Madelyn had various hobbies and interests. She created beautiful family history books and researched family trees back before it was an easy task. She enjoyed various crafts, created beautiful quilts and had also enjoyed stamp collecting. She enjoyed walking and often used that time for prayer and meditation. Spending time with family brought her joy and she was a true dog lover. She will always be remembered for her positive outlook and pleasant personality.

Madelyn is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Susan) Kershner of Columbiana; her daughters ,Pat Infield of Asheville, North Carolina and Sandi (Joe) Petiya of Cortland. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Christina (Eric Katz) Kershner, Stephanie (Josh Quillen) Kershner, Emelia Altschul, Ian (Indea) Altschul, Scott (Laura) Petiya, Shawn (Susanna) Petiya and Brett (Les) Petiya and twelve great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Robert Barnes, who was a casualty of WWII; her second husband and father of her children, Frank M. Kershner; her sisters, JoAnn Neale and Clela Romshak and her brother, David Schwartz.

On behalf of Madelyn, the family would like to thank the staff at Ohio Living, Lake Vista in Cortland for their compassionate care and the nursing staff on the eighth floor of Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

A private graveside service was held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

The service was conducted by Madelyn’s granddaughter, Rev. Stephanie Kershner.

Lane Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made of Mahoning Valley Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

