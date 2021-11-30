Madelyn F. Socciarelli, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Madelyn F. “Madge” Socciarelli, 93, formerly of Youngstown, passed away on Thursday, November 25, at her daughter’s home in Girard, Ohio.

One of six sisters, she was born on April 6, 1928, in Moosic, Pennsylvania to the late Francis and Madelyn (Noll) Walsh.

She graduated from Moosic High School, where she was a majorette with the school band.

On June 19, 1947, Madelyn married Verdi “Sach” Socciarelli at St. Mary’s Church in Avoca, Pennsylvania. The couple later moved to Youngstown’s east side where they raised their family of six children.



Madelyn was a member of St. Angela Merici Parish (aka Sacred Heart Catholic Church) in Youngstown.

She retired in 1981 from the Youngstown City Schools where she had worked as a cleaning matron for Lincoln Elementary School.

She loved playing bingo, watching the Yankees baseball team and was Frank Sinatra’s biggest fan. Madelyn’s pride and joy was always her family and above all else, she adored spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Surviving Madelyn are children, James Socciarelli (Gloria) of Columbiana, Frank Socciarelli of Youngstown, Patricia Socciarelli of Boardman, Michael Socciarelli (Geri) of Cuyahoga Falls and Madelyn Piper (Brian) of Girard, who was also her caregiver; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews and her favorite companion, Lucky.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Verdi; son, David Socciarelli; grandson, Adam Socciarelli; her parents and sisters, Marguerite Walsh, Mary Gordon, Geri Tigue, Patricia Olanovich and Evelyn Walsh.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at St. Angela Merici Parish in Youngstown, with interment at Calvary Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on Monday, December 6, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Material tributes may be made to the church.

