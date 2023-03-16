AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mabel Catherine Hughes, 84, of Austintown, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at her home.

Born January 26, 1939 in Washington County in Pennsylvania, Mabel was the daughter of Earl Blades and Beatrice Swinhoe.

Mabel was a 1956 graduate of Boardman High School.

She was an x-ray clerk for Northside Hospital prior to retirement.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Girard.

Mabel was a competitive roller skater in the 50s. She loved swimming and she loved to socialize and easily became everyone’s best friend.

Mabel is preceded in death by her daughter, Jeannette Hughes-Hood; her brothers and her sisters.

Mabel leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Laura (Bryan) Hughes-Hudgins and J. Gregory (Cheryl) Hughes; her grandchildren, Richard Thorpe, Craig Thorpe, Lea Donatelli and Ryan Hughes and her great-grandchildren, Marcus, Angelina, Nevaeh and Araiya.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, March 20, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. following visitation.

Mabel will be laid to rest with her daughter, Jeannette, at Lake Park Cemetery.

The family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church of Girard, 7 E. Kline Street, Girard, OH 44420 or to the Mahoning County Dog Pound, in Mabel’s honor instead of flowers to reflect her love for animals.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.