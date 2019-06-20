Mabel Anna Partain Obituary

McDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mabel Anna Partain, age 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at her McDonald, Ohio home.



Mabel was born February 1, 1925 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the third of five daughters, to William and Pearl Moose.

She was a 1943 graduate of Conemaugh High School in Conemaugh, Pennsylvania.



In 1945, she was united in marriage to Robert Partain, of Niles, Ohio. Four children were born to this union, two daughters and two sons. After her husband’s untimely passing in 1958, Mabel solely raised her four children with grace and resolution.



Mabel spent the majority of her working career (over 30 years) with the Ohio State Turnpike. She was known by all of her colleagues for her tireless work ethic and kind demeanor; even returning part-time after her initial retirement at the request of her associates.

After her final retirement, she devoted her time to the area’s local Mobile Meal’s program as a volunteer. She was also a consistent contributor to several local charity organizations and was always willing to lend a hand to those who needed it.



Mabel will be forever remembered for her thoughtful and giving nature, something that those closest to her will never forget. She also loved spending time and vacationing with her family; as well as, reading, painting and working on puzzles.



She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Pearl Moose; husband, Robert Partain and two sisters, Lola Rorabaugh and Helen Russell.



Mabel is survived by her four children, Barb Derkach of Lewisville, Texas, John Partain of McDonald, Ohio, Robert (Peggy) Partain of Hatfield, Pennsylvania and Carol (Jim) O’Donnell of Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, Brad (Leslie) Derkach, Brian (Nichole) Partain, Stacey (Ryan) Meigs, Chris O’Donnell, Melissa Partain, Kim O’Donnell, Michael (Young-Ju) Partain and Steven (Adelynn) Partain; as well as, three great-grandchildren, Lilly Partain, Lyla Partain, Makayla Swan and two sisters, Betty Moose and Thelma Wilkinson.



Visitation will be Friday, June 21 between 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Family Funeral Home in Mineral Ridge, Ohio, with a family service to follow thereafter.

