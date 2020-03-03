Lynnette Mae Scott, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynnette Mae Scott, of Champion, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital with her family by her side.



Lynnette was born August 6, 1949, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold and Wilma (Park) Kenyon.



Lynnette was a 1968 graduate from Champion High School.

After graduating, she married the love of her life and her high school sweetheart, the late Allen Scott.

Lynnette was very crafty and loved to paint. One of her favorite things to do was to shop at garage sales and treasure stores, or as her family called it “Rooty Tootin’.” She loved spending time with her friends and going to church. There was nothing that she cherished more than her family.



She leaves behind to hold her precious memories, her daughters, Jessica (Kenny) Arbie and Melissa (Evan) Schmalz; seven grandchildren, Natalie (Tim) Cummins, Leeah Moore, Grayson Schmalz, Finn Schmalz, Savannah Arbie, Nicole King and Ryan King and her sister, Elaine Sue Pennell.



Besides her parents and husband, Lynnette is preceded in death by her brother, Douglas Kenyon and her son-in-law, Bryan King.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Champion Church of the Nazarene, 3924 High Street NW, Warren, OH 44483.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made out to New Life K-9 Rescue or The National Pancreas Foundation Ohio/Kentucky Chapter.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

