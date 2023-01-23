CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynne Eleanor Burns, 86, of Canfield passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown.

Born April 11, 1936 in Flint, Michigan, Lynne was the daughter of Lloyd and Eva (Duncan) Davies.

Lynne attended Whittier Junior High School and graduated from Flint Central High School in 1954. She earned her license as a registered nurse from Hurley School of Nursing in 1957.

Prior to retirement, she worked as a medical floor nursing supervisor at Hurley Hospital in Flint.

Lynne married William A. Burns September 6, 1958 and together they had four sons David, Gregory, Jeffrey and John. She moved to Canfield in 1969 and was a member the Canfield Presbyterian Church.

She worked in the office of Dr. Breeze.

She also was active in the Canfield Junior Women’s League and a member of Salem Golf Club.

She enjoyed bowling, golf, traveling and vacationing with her family and friends on visits to most of the United States, on cruises and visits to Germany and Italy. She also played bridge and was skilled in knitting and various crafts.

Lynne is preceded in death by parents, her sons John and Jeffrey, and her brothers Dean and Jack.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband William; her sons David (Carol) and Gregory (Kelli); her daughter in law Carol; and her grandchildren William, Brenda, Taylor, Madison, Joellen, Jeffrey, Andrew and Angela.

The family will receive relatives and friends, Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel, from 10:00-11:00 a.m.. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude to the staff at Masternick Memorial for their compassionate care of Lynne.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer’s Association.

To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lanefunenralhomes.com.

