Lynne Chronister Detrow, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynne Chronister Detrow, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away at Cleveland Clinic on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 8:22 p.m., after an extended illness. She was 72 years old.



Lynne was born on April 10, 1949, in Akron, Ohio and graduated from Stow High School in 1967.



She loved to cook, craft and read. She loved her family, her fur babies and her best friends, Mary, Alana and Jennifer, of South Carolina. She had an outgoing and good-natured personality that made her an instant friend to everyone she met. She loved to live life in her own way. Her favorite saying was, “I want to live, live, live until I die.”



She is survived by her husband of nearly 52 years, Robert Jay Detrow; her mother, Betty Milliken Chronister of Stow, Ohio; her two daughters, Teri (Derrick) Harris of Cortland, Ohio and Becky DeWyse of Thornton, Colorado; her one son, Robert (Tamara) Detrow II of Laurens, South Carolina; her two sisters, Nancy (Dave) Carroll of Dundee, Ohio and Maryanne Chronister of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; her 13 grandchildren, Brandon, PJ, Jordan (Jing), Michael, Austin, Tevin, Rob, Alek, Eisik, Alley (Alex), Zoe, Sydney and Gemini and her three great-grandchildren, Eli, Emma and Kaiden.



Lynne was preceded in death by her father, Perry J. Chronister.



A celebration of life will be held at Lynne’s home for all family and friends on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may leave their heartfelt condolences for Lynne at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Lynne Chronister Detrow please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 8 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.