Lynn A. Dahler, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynn A. Dahler, 54, of Austintown, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at her residence.

Born February 1, 1966 in Youngstown, Ohio, Lynn was the daughter of William D. and Darlene K. (Beck) Smith.

A lifelong resident, Lynn was a 1984 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She was self employed and a licensed massage therapist for more than 20 years. Lynn loved spending time shopping and traveling with her mother.

Lynn leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, W. Courtney Dahler, whom she married September 16, 2000; her mother, Darlene; her sons, Nicholas D. Bolash and Justin W. (Kacy) Bolash; her brother, David Smith; her grandchildren, Jordan, Jace, Jacob and Kennsington.

Lynn is preceded in death by her father.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Austintown. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Lynn will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Lane Family Funeral Homes has been entrusted with the arrangements.

