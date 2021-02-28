Lynda F. Metzler, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynda F. Metzler, 68, of North Jackson died Saturday, February 20, 2021.

Lynda was born June 27, 1952, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Brant H. and Ruth E. (Smith) Metzler and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Jackson-Milton High School in 1970 and received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education and Master’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University. Ms. Metzler also studied additional hours at the University of Akron.

Lynda was an elementary and middle school teacher at Jackson-Milton Local School District for 35 years.

She was a member of Phi Mu Sorority, Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society, Phi Mu Alumnae Association, Mahoning County Retired Teachers’ Association, Ohio Retired Teachers’ Association and the Youngstown Alumnae Panhellenic Association. She was also a member of the Lake Milton Women’s League and with the Garden Forum of Youngstown.

Ms. Metzler enjoyed traveling, shopping, concerts at the Warren Civic Association, lectures at the Trumbull Town Hall, going to and supporting Fellows Riverside Gardens and outings with friends and cousins.

Lynda was of the Protestant religion.

She leaves a brother, Brant H. Metzler, Jr. of Austintown; two nieces, Brandy (Toby) Elsey and Heidi (Steven) Garber; one great-nephew, Asher Elsey with a second great-nephew on the way and many special cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Lynda was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Sandra J. (McDaniel) Metzler.

Private services were held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park officiated by Pastor Fred Schrock.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road, Vienna, OH 44473.

