AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lyn Deyermond Hemminger, PhD, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a valiant 20-month battle with acute myelogenous leukemia (AML).

Lyn was the wife of Michael P. Hemminger for 38 years until his passing in 2013.

Born on August 21, 1950, in Lawrence, Massachusetts to the late Barbara (Scherner) and Robert V. Deyermond, II.

Dr. Hemminger was a 1968 graduate of Andover (Massachusetts) High School, a 1972 graduate of Springfield (MA) College with a BS in teaching/coaching, a graduate of Indiana State University with a Master’s degree in Physical Training and earned a PhD in education from Kent State University.

She retired from Youngstown State University in 2011 after a long career as a professor of health and physical education.

A 40-year resident of Austintown, Lyn’s childhood was spent in Andover, Massachusetts where she enjoyed spending time with her family, including her grandparents, aunts and uncles and many adored cousins. In addition to her family Lyn leaves many treasured friends, including Lew Ringer and his family whose companionship she cherished. Lyn valued her relationships with her former students and took great pride in hearing about their lives after graduation.

Lyn leaves sisters Andrea Rollins (David) of South Carolina and Karen Drought (Brian) of Massachusetts and brother R. Timothy of New Hampshire; her husband’s siblings Robin Angel-Trgovac of Pennsylvania, Noah Hemminger of California, Bonnie Steffen (Phil) of Illinois and Lisa (Nancy) Hemminger of California and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, including two nephews who predeceased her, Daniel Rollins (Massachusetts) and Michael Angel (Ohio).



Arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Should you wish to honor Lyn’s memory by supporting an organization she valued, donations may be made to University of Mount Union Athletic Department, 1972 Clark Avenue, Alliance, Ohio 44601.

