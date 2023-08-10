WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lyle Robert Carpenter, 49, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Lyle was born on October 9, 1973, a son of Emmett and Patricia (Weddell) Carpenter.

He was a 1993 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School.

On September 8, 2012, he married the former Debra Badanjek.

In Lyle’s free time, he enjoyed video games, music, art and drawing, bringing new life to old things and searching for various items on Ebay. Lyle was an avid movie buff and was proud of his extensive movie collection.

Lyle leaves behind to cherish his memory his parents; his wife, Debra; children, Matthew Logsdon and Rebekah (Dan) Parrish; grandson, Daniel Parrish, Jr. and his beloved dog, T-Bone and cats Patches and Freckles.

Family and friends may call Sunday, prior to the service, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Grace Methodist Church, 1725 Drexel Avenue NW, Warren OH 44485. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Grace Methodist Church, in Warren.

