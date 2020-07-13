Luther M. Rhine, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Luther M. Rhine, 96, passed away Friday evening, July 10, 2020 in Hudson, Ohio surrounded by his six children and his wife, Jean.

He was born December 29, 1923 in Coatsville, Pennsylvania, a son of Mervin and Lula Mae (Leach) Rhine.

Luther enjoyed a long and successful career in the steel industry. He began his career at U.S. Steel in 1948 where during his 32 years he rose to Division Supervisor of Accounting at the McDonald Mill and worked on the earliest enterprise computers. In 1980, at a time when U.S. Steel and other major industry exited Youngstown, Luther became a founding executive of a specialty steel start-up, McDonald Steel Corporation, where he was CFO for 23 years and upon his retirement served on the Board of Directors.

He was raised in Warren and was a 1942 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, where he played varsity basketball. He then attended and played basketball at Washington & Jefferson University for one year prior to attending the Navy V-12 Program at Bethany College and Navy Midshipman School at Notre Dame University. He graduated from Ohio University in 1948.

Luther served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy in WW ll as a Division Officer, Lieutenant Junior on the USS Union in the Pacific Theatre of Operation from 1943-1946.

Luther took great pride in the Canfield community where he raised his family and lived for 61 years. He was an active member of the Canfield Historical Society and served on the Canfield Zoning Commission and as a Councilman and President on the Canfield City Council for two terms. He was part of the founding leadership of the Canfield Swim & Tennis Club, serving as both Treasurer and President in the inaugural years.

Luther was a member of St. Michael Church in Canfield and also a member of the Canfield American Legion.

Luther enjoyed vacationing with his family, spending time with his grandchildren and reconnecting with classmates and fellow veterans. He was an avid learner and reader and enjoyed sharing his wisdom and encouraging others. He developed a love for music and singing in his later years and enjoyed participating in the choir at Hudson Grande Senior Living where he lived with his loving wife, Jean, these last few years.

Luther is survived by his wife of 64 years, the former Jean Kutsko, whom he married April 21, 1956; his children, Susan (Kel) Bergmann of San Diego, California, Julie (Bill) Kodatsky of Hudson, Molly (Bob) Syms of Elyria, Nancy (Jim) Cleveland of Hudson, Amy (Dave) Rhine-Pallas of Columbus and John (Karen) Rhine of Los Altos, California; his grandchildren, Christopher Kodatsky, Kirstie Kodatsky, Carly Syms, Lauren Bergmann, Natalie Cleveland and Sachi Rhine and his great- grandchildren, Preston and Conrad Kodatsky.

Besides his parents, Luther was preceded in death by his siblings, Truman, Kenneth, Lewis, Frederick and Harold Rhine, Doris Kelly, Margaret Pacek, Viola Walsh, Donna and Esther Rhine and Grace Burns.

Private family services will be held, with a Memorial Service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Luther’s name may be given to St. Michael Church, 300 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Canfield Chapel.

