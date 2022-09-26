LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lula M. Callahan, age 98 of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022.

She was born on September 18, 1924, to the late Clyde and Luella Davis Morgan.

She is preceded in death by her parents; children, Lila Hansen, Robert Wilson, John Wilson, Bonita Walker and Sarah Levy; two grandchildren and her siblings, Vivian Barnhart, Clifford Morgan, Varda Snyder, Russell Morgan, Forrest Morgan, Vesta Evans and Darletta Riggle.

Lula was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and playing bingo. She worked at Warren General preparing meals for those who needed care.

She is survived by her children, Mary Jane Kover of Youngstown, Lawrence Felicetty of Leavittsburg and Cynthia Howard of Florida; 24 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; sibling, Marlen Morgan of California and numerous other family and friends.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.Lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.