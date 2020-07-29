Lucy Janet Ambrose, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucy Janet Ambrose passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

She was born on December 9, 1922 in Fairmont, West Virginia to Mary Teresa Audia and Pasquale Maluso. Her family moved to Youngstown when she was 5 years old and resided on Oregon St, the Westside.

She was a 1941 graduate of Chaney High School.

Lucy married Frank Ambrose on September 15, 1945 soon after he returned from fighting World War II. Thereafter, she resided on the city’s south side and for many years in Austintown.

Lucy was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and gracious homemaker. She will always be remembered for her generosity, strength of spirit and her ability to make friends with all she encountered. Lucy loved to bake and would share bags of biscotti and pizzellas’ with her family and friends. She also made a great rendition of Briar Hill pizza for which she is well remembered by all. She loved to dance and listen to Italian music. One of her greatest joys was picking fresh peppers and tomatoes for drying and sauce at local farms. She never knew when to stop!



Lucy was a founding member of St. Joseph’s Parish in Austintown, where she was an active member of the St. Joseph’s Ladies Guild and Garden Club and served as a Eucharistic Minister.

In addition to her parents, Lucy was preceded in death by her husband Frank (1996), sisters and brothers, Mary (Maluso) Barber, Rose (Maluso) Pupio, Joseph Maluso, Samuel Maluso, Theresa (Maluso) Stockli and Sarah (Maluso) Carsonie and a grandson Joseph A. Ambrose.

Lucy leaves behind to mourn her passing and celebrate her life, her children and their spouses Frank Ambrose (Kathy), Joseph Ambrose (Elia), Donald Ambrose (Karen), Mary Ambrose Shaw (Dan) and her brother John Maluso and his wife Claire. She leaves ten grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private service due to the COVID outbreak for family at St. Joseph Church in Austintown on July 31, 2020.

Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am.

Burial will be at Tod Homestead Cemetery, Youngstown.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

