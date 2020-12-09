Lucy Jane Hunt, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucy Hunt, 77, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday afternoon, December 8, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.



Lucy was born on November 26, 1943 in Pineville, Kentucky, daughter of the late Jeff and Genevieve Warren. She was the eldest daughter of 15 children.



Lucy would want everyone to know that she was a Christian and loved God. She was a long time member of Glenn Christian Church.

Lucy’s life work was being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She was always ready to give comfort when the world was hurtful. She will always be remembered for her loving kindness and generosity to all who needed it, and especially her family.



She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Allen Hunt of Warren; her children, Marsha (Hunt) Dzurinda of Cortland, Alan Hunt of Warren and Eric (Ronni) Hunt of Warren; grandchildren, Alyssa Hunt of Mineral Ridge, Toni Hunt of Vienna, Meagan (Scott) Ramey of Pittsburgh, Craig Hunt of Howland, Trevor Dzurinda of Mansfield, Tommy Hunt of Warren, Aaron Hunt of Warren and Ethan Hunt of Warren; three great-grandchildren and siblings, Mattie (Bob) Brown of Salem, Hazel (Bob) Mullen of Leavittsburg, Martin (Donna) Warren of Vienna, James Warren of Warren, Merrianne Wargo of Warren, Linda (Phil) Grim of Warren, Naomi (Pete) Hennessey of Warren and Charlotte Murphy of Warren.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Arlie, Joe, Tom and Henry Warren and her sisters, Eunice and Jewell Warren.



Family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren, with services following at 12:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Stephen Sprague of Glenn Christian Church.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Lucy Jane Hunt please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.