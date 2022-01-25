CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The Matriarch of the Terzigni family, Lucy E. Terzigni, 98, passed away peacefully, early Tuesday morning, January 18, 2022.

Lucy was born September 28, 1923 and was the daughter of Joseph A. and Ida (Panza) Sciullo.

She was a talented homemaker and also the co-founder, with her late husband, Anthony (Tony) of Do-Cut Sales and Service, Inc.

Lucy was a 1941 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and a member of St. Robert’s Church in Cortland.

An extensive family genealogy was written by Lucy. She not only loved to write and read but also enjoyed cooking, baking, walking, golf and yoga.

Her husband of 60 years, Anthony D. Terzigni, passed away on January 31, 2007. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Joseph A. and Anthony Terzigni, as well as one grand-daughter, Leslie and a brother Frank J. Sciullo.

Lucy is survived by her son, Dante J. (Rosemary) Terzigni of Howland, three daughters, Diana M. Terzigni (partner) Sam Coppola, Mary J. (Gary) Sartori and Lisa M. (Matthew) Miller all of Cortland, her older sister, Praxeda Farinacci of California, 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Lucy’s Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

Memorial contributions in Lucy’s name may be donated to: Children’s Rehabilitation Center, 885 Howland-Wilson Rd., NE, Warren, OH 44484 or to the Warren Family Mission, 155 Tod Ave., NW, Warren, OH 44485.

