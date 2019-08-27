Lucille R. Redmond, Niles, Ohio – Obituary

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucille R. Redmond, 96 of Niles passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, August 25, 2019. She was surrounded by loving family at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born March 12, 1923 in Niles, the daughter of the late Thomas and Maria Vincenza Ciletti. She was a lifetime Trumbull county resident.

Lucille was a 1941 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

She worked in food service with the Warren City Schools for 25 years and was manager of the cafeteria food service at West Junior High School, retiring in 1985.

Lucille was a longtime member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Niles, where she enjoyed making cheese puffs for the annual Mt. Carmel festival.

She was an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan, enjoyed playing cards with her friends and traveling, especially to Arizona and South Florida.

Lucille is survived by two sons, James Thomas Redmond of Winston, Oregon and Richard Dean (Luci Anna) Redmond of Cave Creek, Ariz.; five grandchildren, Richard, Bryce, Kathryn, David and Alessandra; one sister, Patricia DiEugenio of Tempe, Ariz.; a special cousin, Delores of Niles; numerous beloved nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews and many good friends.

Her husband of nearly 55 years, Thomas J. Redmond, whom she married September 12, 1942 preceded her in death in 1997. Three sisters, Elvira Ciletti, Mary Krueger and Jane Ciletti and two brothers, Ralph J. Ciletti and Thomas Ciletti Jr. have also preceded in death.

The funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Niles with Father John Michael Lavelle celebrating the Mass.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Lane Family Funeral Home on Robbins Ave. in Niles.

Burial will be at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center, 1044 Belmont Ave., Youngstown,OH 44504.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lanefuneralhomes.com