CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucille Hathaway, age 69, loving mother of four and adoring wife to husband, Hollie Hathaway, passed away at home, peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones on Sunday, July 17, 2022, after a courageous two-year battle with Glioblastoma.

Lucille was born in Grafton, West Virginia in 1952 to the late Clarence and Mildred Duckworth, alongside her three siblings.

Lucille met and spent the next 52 years with her beloved husband, Hollie, who she married on March 20, 1969. They moved to Champion, Ohio and raised four children.

Lucille had several jobs throughout her lifetime but her whole world truly revolved around her being a wife, mother and mamaw.

In Lucille’s free time, she loved knitting hats and embroidering clothing, shopping for her family, Hallmark, as well as anything Christmas-related and her grandbabies.

She leaves as her legacy four children, Matt, Travis, Les and Melissa. She also leaves to cherish her loving memory of her 14 grandchildren and four great-grandkids.

Lucille may have appeared small in stature but to anyone who ever met her, you know that she was big and fierce in heart and mind.

Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Calling hours will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the funeral home.

Interment will be held in Champion Township Cemetery.

