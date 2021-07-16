Lucille E. Kuhn, Warren, Ohio



WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucille E. Kuhn, 95, peacefully passed away on Friday morning, July 16, 2021, at Windsor House of Champion.



Lucille was born on January 10, 1926, in Brooklyn, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank and Ethel (Grohs) Hisem.

Lucille married the love of her life, Henry L. Kuhn, on February 26, 1949 and they shared 14 wonderful years together before Henry’s tragic death in July of 1963.



Lucille was a member of Tod Avenue United Methodist Church for many years.



Lucille had many jobs that she loved. She enjoyed working at IBM and Servamation at the Packard Plant, but her favorite job of all was at AMES where she did everything from being a cashier to stocking.



Lucille was very talented at crocheting; she made hundreds of beautiful afghan’s. She loved to travel, especially to Arizona where she would visit her aunt and occasionally go to the casino. She was a phenomenal baker. Lucille was famous for her pecan tarts which were a favorite among her family. Above all else, Lucille loved being a grandmother to her grandson, Justin.



Left to cherish her memories is her son Larry (Linda) Kuhn of Leavittsburg, Ohio; her grandson Justin Kuhn of Los Angeles, California; her sister Doris Ball of Delaware; several nieces and nephews and many other family and friends.



Besides her parents and her husband, Henry, Lucille is preceded in death by her son, Randy Kuhn and her siblings Connie McFarland, Frank Hisem and Earl Kirkpatrick.



According to Lucille’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.



Family and friends may leave their heartfelt condolences for Lucille at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

