Louise Yasinow Shultz, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Yasinow Shultz, 87, died on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio.



She was born in Cleveland on January 30, 1934, the daughter of Dr. Aaron B. and Rose (Makoff) Yasinow, and had lived in Warren, Ohio, most of her adult life, until she moved to Stone Gardens in Beachwood in 2018.



She was a January 1952 graduate of Cleveland Heights High School and a 1956 graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in vocal music education.

She was married to Dr. Bernard S. Shultz from 1953 until his death in 2012.



Louise was an elementary music teacher in the Warren City Schools for 14 years and a substitute teacher in several school districts. She had a second career of 17 years with the Area Agency on Aging in Youngstown as Coordinator of Volunteers for the Long Term Care Ombudsman Program. After her retirement, she worked as a caregiver for Comfort Keepers.



She belonged to and served as president of Hillside Hospital Auxiliary, Warren City Federation of Women’s Clubs, Warren Library Association, Beth Israel Sisterhood, the Warren and Tri-County Chapters of Hadassah and Jewish Family Services of Youngstown. She also served on the boards of many organizations, including the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation, Beth Israel Temple Center, El Emeth Sisterhood, Central States Region of Hadassah, Warren Chamber Orchestra, Warren Civic Music Association and Senior Rights and Advocacy.



For many years, Louise and her husband Bernie sang in the Warren Civic Chorus, delivered mobile meals, taught the AARP 55-Alive driver safety course and fostered children, including Donna Rogers, whom Louise always considered to be her “special daughter.” Louise and Bernie were recognized by the Ohio Department of Aging in 2007 as Joined Hearts in Giving for their many community volunteer efforts as a couple. Louise was honored as the Tri-County Hadassah Woman of the Year in 2018.



Louise was a longtime member of Beth Israel Temple Center and a recent member of Temple El Emeth in Liberty and Park Synagogue in Cleveland.

In addition to her active involvement in religious and civic organizations, she was very devoted to her family and many friends and enjoyed hobbies including gardening and family genealogy.



Surviving are daughters, Miriam (Daniel-deceased) Rose of Beachwood and Dr. Laura (Amichai) Ma’oz of Israel; sons, Steven of Endicott, New York and Barry (Tamar) Shultz of Israel; grandchildren, Richard and Jeffrey (Norah) Rose, Liran, Yardenne and Sar-el Ma’oz and Lior and Ben Shultz; great-granddaughter, Eloise Danielle Rose and sister-in-law, Sonya Shultz of Cleveland Heights.

Her husband; a son, Toben Michael Shultz and brothers, Harvey and James Yasinow, preceded her in death.



Private services and interment will take place on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 and will be live-streamed beginning at 10:30 a.m. at www.lanefuneralhomes.com on Louise’s tribute wall.



There will be no visitation.



Please do not send flowers. Those who wish may donate to Tri-County Hadassah, 1171 Logan Wood Drive, Hubbard, OH 44425.



Arrangements are entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 21, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.