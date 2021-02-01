Louise R. Soukenik, North Bloomfield, Ohio

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise R. Soukenik, 91, passed away Saturday morning, January 30, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.



Louise was born on August 6, 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late William and Bonnie (Rivers) Morris



She was a 1947 graduate of North Bloomfield High School.

Upon graduation, she worked at Farmers National Bank of Orwell and was also employed at Warren Marble and Granite before retiring in the 80s.



She was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Orwell.

She enjoyed bowling, bingo and playing cards.



Louise will be deeply missed by her loving sons, Gregory (Julie) Soukenik, David (Terri) Soukenik and Michael (Denise) Soukenik; grandchildren, Tristan Rice, Jennifer, David, Andrew, Callan and Dane Soukenik; great-grandchildren, Avery and Brinley Rice and Beau Beitzel; stepgrandchildren, Michael and Amy Smith and Timothy Alexander; stepgreat-grandson, Trey Smith; brother, Frank Morris and sisters, Carol Behner and Barbara Gloden.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Frank J. Soukenik; brother, Charles Morris and sisters, June Clotz and Gerry Miller.



A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 103 N. Maple Street in Orwell.



Burial will take place at Brownwood Cemetery in Bloomfield Township.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Louise R. Soukenik please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.